Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,784,000 after purchasing an additional 786,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 429,639 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 2.0 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 90.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

