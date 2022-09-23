Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

