Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $162.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.08 and a 12 month high of $182.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.