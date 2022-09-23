Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 686,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 51,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EFT opened at $11.40 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

