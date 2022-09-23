Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.34 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.21 and its 200 day moving average is $273.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

