Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

