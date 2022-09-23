Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $474,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $82.28.

