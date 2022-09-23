Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $481,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCHC stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

