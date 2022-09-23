Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.52 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Stories

