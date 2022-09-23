Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vale by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 564,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vale by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 66,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vale by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.64 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

