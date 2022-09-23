Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

