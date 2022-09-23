Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.