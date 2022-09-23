Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,686.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EFG opened at $75.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.