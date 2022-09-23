Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

