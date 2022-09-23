Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $423,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.
