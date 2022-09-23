Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $182.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

