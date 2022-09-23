Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

OGE opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.