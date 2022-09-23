Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

