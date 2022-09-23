Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 54,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth $3,735,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

