Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYY opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.