Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,659,000 after purchasing an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.27. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

