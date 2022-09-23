Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 78,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,685,000 after acquiring an additional 163,885 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WPM opened at $31.42 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

