Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SPHB opened at $60.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05.

