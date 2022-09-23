Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

