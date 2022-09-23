Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

