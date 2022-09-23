Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 609,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS INDA opened at $42.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

