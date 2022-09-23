Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after buying an additional 112,607 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

