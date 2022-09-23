Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,004 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $19.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

