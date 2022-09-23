Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

