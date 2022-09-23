Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

