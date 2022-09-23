Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

