Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

