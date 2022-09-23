Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 331,066 shares.The stock last traded at $230.37 and had previously closed at $230.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.20.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

