LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE LYB opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

