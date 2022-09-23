Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.