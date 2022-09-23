ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $115.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About ManpowerGroup



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

