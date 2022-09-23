Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 316.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

