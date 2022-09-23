Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 316.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:MRO opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
