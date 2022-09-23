Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

NYSE MPC opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.