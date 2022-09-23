Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $327.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.