Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,209 shares in the company, valued at $353,592,348.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 598,048 shares of company stock valued at $94,864,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $124.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.76. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

