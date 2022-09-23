Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 995 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $269.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.46 and a 200 day moving average of $299.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

