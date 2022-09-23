Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 41,861 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.1 %

NWN opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

