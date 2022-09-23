Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NVS stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

