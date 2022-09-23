Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,951 shares of company stock worth $1,371,522. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Needham & Company LLC raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Penumbra stock opened at $180.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $290.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.