PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,787 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

