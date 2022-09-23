Peterson Wealth Services Sells 4,146 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Services lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.98 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $237.57 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.65.
Microsoft Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.
Insider Transactions at Microsoft
In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
