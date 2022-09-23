Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires 14,817 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,845.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $117.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

