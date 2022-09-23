Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 253,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,273,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,091,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $166.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.