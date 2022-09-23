Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $100.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.79 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

