Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.98 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $237.57 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

